Best Bets for Sunday, July 11
Best Bets for Sunday, July 11

Cville Band: “Welcome Back” concert, part of 99th Season Summer Concert Series, 3:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, (434) 295-9850, free.

Kat & The Travelers: 3-5:30 p.m., Twisted Biscuits food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 3 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.

