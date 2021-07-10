Best Bets for Sunday, July 11

Cville Band: “Welcome Back” concert, part of 99th Season Summer Concert Series, 3:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, (434) 295-9850, free.
Kat & The Travelers: 3-5:30 p.m., Twisted Biscuits food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 3 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.
