Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 9

Editor’s Note: Some events may be canceled or postponed as a result of inclement weather. If in doubt, check with the venue before venturing out.
Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: An Evening with Dailey and Vincent: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $49.75, $34.75, $29.75 and $24.75. All tickets purchased for the original June 11, 2011, date will be honored.
Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Sisters & Brothers with Baked Shrimp and Seleus: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.