Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 8

A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." The statement didn't say where he'd been or where he was found. The family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help in finding him. The LAPD said London was last seen in October in the city's Skid Row area. London was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 and frequently collaborated with Kanye West.