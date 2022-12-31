 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 1

  • 0

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' filled with Trans-Siberian Orchestra hits

'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' filled with Trans-Siberian Orchestra hits

Drummer Jeff Plate and his colleagues will present a rock opera that starts with well-known selections from its perennially popular tours, including "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 1984," "O Come All Ye Faithful," :Good King Joy,"  "Music Box Blues" and "Christmas Canon." The second set shares "Wizards in Winter," "A Mad Russian's Christmas" and other crowd-pleasers.

Watch Now: Related Video

James Cameron will 'always mourn' the movies he didn't make due to Avatar commitment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert