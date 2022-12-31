Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 1

"It's different, and a little outside the box," Isaac Gibson said of the band's sound. "That's the cool thing about 49 Winchester. If you love blues or country, or rock, or folk, there's something you'll love."
Drummer Jeff Plate and his colleagues will present a rock opera that starts with well-known selections from its perennially popular tours, including "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 1984," "O Come All Ye Faithful," :Good King Joy," "Music Box Blues" and "Christmas Canon." The second set shares "Wizards in Winter," "A Mad Russian's Christmas" and other crowd-pleasers.