Music in the Mountains with Ball & Chain: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Rimels: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Three Notch'd Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: "Northern Lights: Scandinavian and Nordic," music of Denmark, North Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland with soprano Sheila Dietrich, harpist Christa Patton, tenor Benjamin Geier, bass and bagpiper Peter Walker, Baroque violinist Fiona Hughes, and double bassist Philip Spray, 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, $25, $10 youths/students.

Charlottesville High School Theater Department: "Fiddler on the Roof," 2 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at CHS, https://linktr.ee/theatrechs22, $12, $6 children.

Sharif: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

NNAMDÏ with Big Baby Scumbag: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.