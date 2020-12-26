 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 27
Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 27

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Paramount Presents: Fourth annual Brew & Buddy Run, COVID-19 Style: Includes socially distanced screening of “Elf,” 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

» Jodie Davis: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

