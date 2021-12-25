Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 26

Special Holiday Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food available from tasting room, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.
