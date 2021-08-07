Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 8

Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: The Allman Betts Band: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.60, $49.50, $44.50, $34.50.
Sharif: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
