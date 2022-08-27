Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 28

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Juliet Lloyd: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
"It's a big year. I'm 20 years old, but I'm graduating early, in December," she said. "I love it. It's hard living in Murfreesboro, because it's an hour away from Nashville."
Online ticket sales began Monday. Telephone and in-person sales for individual tickets will resume at regular prices at noon Sept. 13.
Multiple Grammy Award winners Emmylou Harris and Mary Chapin Carpenter will be teaming up for a concert that'll give the downtown Charlottesville audience plenty of food for thought. And you'll want to be prompt, because a familiar face is opening the show.
For decades, a New Wave treasure trove sat in a converted barn. For Blondie fans, it was the equivalent of the Ark of the Covenant housed in a rickety storage space. In the building just outside Woodstock, New York, sat 100 reel-to-reel tapes, half a dozen cassettes and a few storage tubs crammed with records. The haul chronicled the rise of Debbie Harry and Co. as they tried on many styles, from reggae and rap to rock. What eventually emerged is the comprehensive box set “Blondie: Against the Odds, 1974-1982,” with 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings, demos, outtakes and Blondie’s initial six studio albums.
Blue Ridge Irish Music School Irish Music Session: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
The band is enjoying touring again after pandemic-related shutdowns kept the musicians at a distance from their fans.
The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame is coming to the small Mississippi Delta town of Marks. The project is the culmination of a 50-year effort to build a hall of fame for R&B musicians such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and B.B. King. LaMont Robinson founded the hall of fame in 2010. It has inducted over 200 artists since 2013. Marks is a town of fewer than 2,000 people. It appealed to Robinson due to its civil rights history. Dr. Martin Luther King chose the town in 1968 as the starting point for his Poor People’s Campaign.
Singer Loudon Wainwright III has been writing about aging before he had any real concept of what that meant. Now he's turned 75, and the songwriter's first collection of new compositions in eight years is loosely themed on hitting that milestone and the wisdom the years offer. Of course, the man Rolling Stone magazine once called the “poet laureate of family dysfunction” can't resist writing about family, too. He does so most prominently in a laugh-out-loud funny song about a man who craves a vacation from, not with, his family. The folk patriarch, looking back on a half-century of making music, says "it’s been great.''
Pale Blue Dot: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Prosecutors at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago have introduced evidence illustrating the singer’s desperation in the early 2000s to recover an alleged child pornography video featuring himself that had gone missing. A witness testified Tuesday that Kelly offered him $1 million to locate the tape that Kelly knew could land him in serious legal trouble. The charges Kelly faces in Chicago include production of child pornography partly based on that recording. A former merchandizing agent for Kelly, Charles Freeman, testified that he did locate the tape and returned it to Kelly. A prosecutor asked Freeman why it took him two decades to give that recording to police. He said unlike Kelly, police weren't going to give him $1 million.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.