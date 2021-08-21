Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 22

Music on the Patio by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
John and Brian Rimel: 3-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Tanesha”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Rockn’ to Lockn’: Audacity Brass Band at noon, Get Involved Games at noon, aGOOSEticTrio at 2 p.m., Hiss Golden Messenger at 3:30 p.m., Dr. Dog at 5:30 p.m. and Goose in two sets at 7:30 p.m., Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
“Oklahoma!”: Brian Clowdus Experiences, 2 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission.
Déjà Moo: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.