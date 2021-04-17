Best Bets for Sunday, April 18

» Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
» Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Leah Reid, an assistant professor of composition at UVa, was honored for “Reverie,” which premiered at last year’s Technosonics Festival at UVa.
After apologizing in February for a racial slur controversy, country star Morgan Wallen says he will not play any concerts or festivals this summer.
Holley’s voice, which White chopped up and layered in places, wavers with years of experience as he assesses reality and humanity’s international — and interstellar — connections.
Rather than rebuild in phased segments around seasons, the Philharmonic said it will relocate for the 2021-22 season and split concerts that year between Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater.
"With You For Ever," the band's first full-length album, is being released Friday.
“When I look back and listen to the music, man — I was a nasty lil’ rapper,” he said with a hint of embarrassment. “A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud.”
Guyton has achieved a number of firsts in the past year, becoming the first Black solo woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the country category for “Black Like Me” and the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards.
A triumph would be especially sweet for the veteran songwriter whose first Oscar bid was in 1988 (for the romcom “Mannequin”). The Academy Awards ceremony, originally set for February and delayed by the pandemic, airs April 25, the birthday of her late father, David Warren, and a coincidence that she calls “so cool.”
» Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Not ready to consider attending in person yet? Most classes in the new season still will be presented via Zoom. Private lessons also remain available.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.