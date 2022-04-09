Best Bets for Sunday, April 10

Chocolate & Wine Pairing: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations required.
Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Chardonnay: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Drag Bonanza: Talent Contest: Hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins, 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, 16 and older.