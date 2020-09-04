Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
LUMINIX: One-weekend-only art installation with projection and image mapping, interactive physical light art, fire and flow performers, a Burning Man art car, aerial skills and acrobatics, plus light-art creation station for children, 8-11 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, reservations required, all ages. Masks are mandatory; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50. Dress for black light if desired.
Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio by The Unsuitables: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Movies under the Stars drive-in screening of "The Greatest Showman": 8 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m., Orange Fireman Fairgrounds at 205 Caroline St. in Orange, (540) 920-9331, free but tickets required through Eventbrite, alcohol not permitted, outside food and non-alcoholic beverages allowed, concessions offered by Orange Volunteer Fire Company and Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Paramount at the Movies screenings of ”Sabrina”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.
