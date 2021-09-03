 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 4
Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 4

Music on the Patio by Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Freefall Music & Art Festival: WTJU Vinyl Takeover at 3 p.m., Zuzu's Hot 5 at 5:15 p.m., Susie and the Pistols at 6:30 p.m., Guinness record attempt at 7:30 p.m. and Good Dog Nigel at 8 p.m.,  IX Art Park, free, all ages. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Kaas & Cure food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

The Jon Spear Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Orion and The Melted Crayons Album Release with Wilson Springs Hotel and Chloe Ester: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

