Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 26

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
» Mahogany Soul: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited.
» Local Vocals: 4:30-7:45 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery at 3304 Ruritan Lake Road in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, picnics welcome, Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, no cover, reservations required. Rain cancels; decision will be made by 2 p.m.
» Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon to 5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, food and wine sold separately, reservations recommended.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Disney’s Frozen”: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.
» Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» Deja Vu: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» Silver Lining Outdoor Pop-Up Concert: “A Fall Romance” with oboist William Parrish and pianist Claudia Jones Patterson: 11 a.m., The Terrace at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45, advance purchase required at wintergreen-music.org. Rain date: 11 a.m. Sunday.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!