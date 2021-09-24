 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 25
0 comments

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 25

  • 0

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free if younger than 21, reservations recommended.

Muscadine Bloodline with Wilson Springs Hotel: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $18, $15 advance.

Paramount Presents: Amy Grant Live in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $124.75, $75.75, $54.75 and $39.75. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Spencer Hatcher: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Battle of the Bands 2021: Featuring Out on the Weekend, TheBandBiG!, The Cult of Smoke, The Charlatones, Smoke the Band, Low Life Tea Party and others to be announced, 6-10 p.m., The Shops at Stonefield, $8.

Drag Bonanza: Featuring Miss Bebe Gunn, Cherry Poppins, Darling Nikki, Kruwella De Leo, Chloe Marquis and Sarah Tonin, 9 p.m., includes pre-show “YouTube Karaoke” with Darling Boutique at 7 p.m. to raise funds for Amplify Music, The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Rolling Stones discuss if 2021 tour will be their last

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p…

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 19

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, …

For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper
Music

For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper

The siblings have had their share of collaborations, first rising to fame as two-thirds of award-winning progressive bluegrass act Nickel Creek (mandolin player Chris Thile was the other member). They've each released a series of solo albums and played in supergroups of one variety or another in the broad field of Americana.

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 23

Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 6:45 p.m. Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitt…

Music

Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, (877) 272-8849, $350-$250 VIP, $62 lower reserved, $…

Music

Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 17

Fridays After Five with Sarah White & The New Band: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 2…

Music

Bets Bets for Saturday, Sept. 18

Music on the Patio with Paul Norfleet: 6-9 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert