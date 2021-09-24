Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 25

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free if younger than 21, reservations recommended.
Muscadine Bloodline with Wilson Springs Hotel: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $18, $15 advance.
Paramount Presents: Amy Grant Live in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $124.75, $75.75, $54.75 and $39.75. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Spencer Hatcher: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Battle of the Bands 2021: Featuring Out on the Weekend, TheBandBiG!, The Cult of Smoke, The Charlatones, Smoke the Band, Low Life Tea Party and others to be announced, 6-10 p.m., The Shops at Stonefield, $8.
Drag Bonanza: Featuring Miss Bebe Gunn, Cherry Poppins, Darling Nikki, Kruwella De Leo, Chloe Marquis and Sarah Tonin, 9 p.m., includes pre-show “YouTube Karaoke” with Darling Boutique at 7 p.m. to raise funds for Amplify Music, The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.