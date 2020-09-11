Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 12

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Spread Out! A Social Distance Comedy Showcase featuring Heather Kilburn, Brandon Cole Beswick, Mu Cuzzo, Winston Hodges and Chris Alan: 7:30-8:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $12 advance, 18 and older. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited.
Second Saturdays Concert Series with Beleza: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Movies under the Stars drive-in screening of ”The Lion King, Live-Action”: 8 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m., Orange Fireman Fairgrounds at 205 Caroline St. in Orange, (540) 920-9331, free but tickets required through Eventbrite, alcohol not permitted, outside food and non-alcoholic beverages allowed, concessions offered by Orange Volunteer Fire Company and Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Paramount Presents: Riverdance 25th-Anniversary Show in HD: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students
2Wishes: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
