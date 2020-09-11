 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 12
0 comments

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 12

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Spread Out! A Social Distance Comedy Showcase featuring Heather Kilburn, Brandon Cole Beswick, Mu Cuzzo, Winston Hodges and Chris Alan: 7:30-8:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $12 advance, 18 and older. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited.

Second Saturdays Concert Series with Beleza: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Movies under the Stars drive-in screening of ”The Lion King, Live-Action”: 8 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m., Orange Fireman Fairgrounds at 205 Caroline St. in Orange, (540) 920-9331, free but tickets required through Eventbrite, alcohol not permitted, outside food and non-alcoholic beverages allowed, concessions offered by Orange Volunteer Fire Company and Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.

Paramount Presents: Riverdance 25th-Anniversary Show in HD: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students

2Wishes: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa professor's new rap album prompts deeper examination of form and future
Music

UVa professor's new rap album prompts deeper examination of form and future

Add to the workload the complications of getting meaningful work done during a pandemic, and the result is hip-hop scholarship that helps capture a moment of history. And to talk plainly about complex issues in unprecedented times, Carson had to not only challenge accepted scholarly forms, but also tackle the idea of form itself.

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert