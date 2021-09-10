Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 11

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Second Saturday Concert by Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Juan More Taco food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Randy Johnson 3: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Locally Sourced”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

9/11 20th Anniversary Unity & Commemoration Ceremony: With guest speakers and live patriotic music, 4-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Currys: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $17 advance.