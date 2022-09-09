 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Willie D-E: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert Series with Jimmy O: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Amanda Shires with Honey Harper: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $149 pre-show experience (includes admission), $30 day of show, $27 advance.

Daniel Kepel: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bobby G and The Heavies: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tickets for Dave Matthews Band's new tour go on sale Sept. 23

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is in progress at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 until 10 p.m. Sept. 22; get details at www.citientertainment.com.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival begins 23rd season

The festival's founders and artistic directors are violinist Timothy Summers, who lives and works in Berlin, Germany, and cellist Raphael Bell, who is based in Antwerp, Belgium. Both are Charlottesville High School Orchestra alumni and Juilliard graduates.

Harris, Carpenter teaming up for Ting Pavilion show

Harris, Carpenter teaming up for Ting Pavilion show

Multiple Grammy Award winners Emmylou Harris and Mary Chapin Carpenter will be teaming up for a concert that'll give the downtown Charlottesville audience plenty of food for thought. And you'll want to be prompt, because a familiar face is opening the show. 

