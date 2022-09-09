Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Willie D-E: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Second Saturday Concert Series with Jimmy O: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Amanda Shires with Honey Harper: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $149 pre-show experience (includes admission), $30 day of show, $27 advance.
Daniel Kepel: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Bobby G and The Heavies: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.