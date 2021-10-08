Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 9

"The O'Malley Gambit": Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.

Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., performances by Driftwood Radio at 10 a.m., Skyline Country Cloggers at 11:15 a.m., Wicked Olde at 12:30 p.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 3 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, buy tickets online for $7, $6 seniors. Weekend passes are $12 and $10; ages 12 and younger get in for free.

"O'Keeffe!" starring playwright and actor Lucinda McDermott: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students. Masks must be worn at all times.

Music on the Patio with music by South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Order Up! food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.