Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 2
Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 2

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 1: Together Again” concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$8.

Fall Story Saturdays: Big Blue Door presents storytelling show, 5:30 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery in Afton, bigbluedoor.org, pay-what-you-will admission.

Music on the Patio with music by Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Centennial Concert featuring Chamomile & Whiskey, Love Canon and We Are Star Children: 5 p.m., gates open at 4 p.m., Fry’s Spring Beach Club, $185-$35, all proceeds go to FSBC scholarships.

Paramount Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

