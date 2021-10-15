 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 16
Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 16

Beer and Ballet: Performances by Charlottesville Ballet dancers, 6 and 7 p.m., Champion Brewing Company, free but reservations requested. Masks must be worn to enter the taproom.

Marijean Oldham: Presentation and book signing for "Secret Charlottesville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure," 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free.

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.

Harvest Party Music on the Patio with music by Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., The Frank Food food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Randy Johnston 3: 2-5 p.m., Salty Bottom Blue Oyster Truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Black Business Expo: Fifth annual event includes DJs spinning all afternoon, panel discussions at 2 p.m., business pitch contest at 5 p.m. and live music at 5:30 p.m., IX Art Park, ixartpark.org, free, all ages.

"The Addams Family: A New Musical": Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

"Every Brilliant Thing": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Met Live in HD: "Boris Godunov": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Park Street Coffee House with Steve Slagg: Doors open at 7 p.m., Park Street Christian Church, (434) 296-3155, admission is suggested donation of $10 and/or two non-perishable food items for food bank donation. Half of all proceeds will go to PSCC Scholarship Fund. Masks and proof of vaccination required

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Wavelength Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chatham County Line: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

