Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 16

Beer and Ballet: Performances by Charlottesville Ballet dancers, 6 and 7 p.m., Champion Brewing Company, free but reservations requested. Masks must be worn to enter the taproom.

Marijean Oldham: Presentation and book signing for "Secret Charlottesville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure," 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free.

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.

Harvest Party Music on the Patio with music by Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., The Frank Food food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Randy Johnston 3: 2-5 p.m., Salty Bottom Blue Oyster Truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.