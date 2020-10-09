Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 10

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Das Homage: The Beatles tribute music in celebration of 50th anniversary of “Let It Be” album, 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
Vines & Bines Fest with Bald Top Brewery: Noon to 9 p.m., music by South Canal Street from 2:30 t0 5:30 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Apple Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $10, $5 ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger, reservations required. Continues Oct. 17-18.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Verdi’s Rigoletto”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
The Acoustic Onion: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Midlife Crisis: 2-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Rattlebag: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
