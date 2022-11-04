Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 5

22nd annual Apple Harvest Festival: Music by local bands, demonstrations by local artisans and hayrides, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with The Weedeaters: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Musical Suspects: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly's Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

"An Afternoon of Art and Smooth Jazz" with Dynamic Sound: Presented by Fluvanna Art Association and Fluvanna County Arts Council, 2-4 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, fluvannaart.com, free.

Michael Clem and Andy Thacker: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Keller Williams' "Laugh" 20th Anniversary with Dave Watts and Tye North: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $28 advance.

Sunflower Bean with Good Dog Nigel and Work Wear: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.