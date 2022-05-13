Best Bets for Saturday, May 14

Batesville Day: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Batesville Market and nearby locations, includes Village Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Batesville Day Field, children's parade is at 11:05 a.m. and maypole dance is at 11:05 a.m. Music is by Henley Middle School Marching Band at 11:05 a.m., Central Virginia Blues Society at noon, a Bluegrass Jam from 2 to 4 p.m., Red Hill Ramblers at 4 p.m., Magister of Sparks, Gregory Moore, at 5:30 p.m. and Blake Hunter Band at 6 p.m. www.batesvillemarket.com/events-music.
Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., dinner available from Over the Top Chef, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Matty Metcalfe: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher's Stone Pizza will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.
Louisa County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's inaugural BBQ Cook-Off and Craft Show: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., music by Billy Brockman from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Big Gavel Band from 1 to 4 p.m., Walton Park in Mineral, louisa.org, no cover.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
20th-Anniversary Celebration with Eli Cook and Ralph Rush: Seating at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10 donation.
49 Winchester with The Maggie Valley Band: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.