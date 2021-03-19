 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Saturday March 20
0 comments
Best Bets

Best Bets for Saturday March 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Equinox with The ‘77z and The Blndrs: Socially distanced outdoor event, 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, bad weather cancels.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Met Stars Live in Concert — Renée Fleming and Jonas Kaufmann in HD (live broadcast): 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Bailey Hayes: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Matthew O’Donnell: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia's female cosmonaut inspires new Barbie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Veronica Swift completes the circle
Music

Veronica Swift completes the circle

Her take of “You've Got To Be Carefully Taught,” too, speaks clearly to the present day, even though the tune first was written and presented in 1949 as a part of the musical "South Pacific."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert