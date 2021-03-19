Best Bets for Saturday March 20

Equinox with The ‘77z and The Blndrs: Socially distanced outdoor event, 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, bad weather cancels.
Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Paramount Presents: Met Stars Live in Concert — Renée Fleming and Jonas Kaufmann in HD (live broadcast): 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Bailey Hayes: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Matthew O’Donnell: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.