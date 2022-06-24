 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, June 25

Live Music in the Orchard: Bill & Johnny Unplugged: 2:30-4:40 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Music on the Patio with Brisk: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Gladstones: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly's Pub, (434) 295-1278.

John & Brian Rimel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Just a Bite food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Jazz Night with The Quantum Mechanic and The Quintessential Quartet: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.

