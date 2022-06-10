Best Bets for Saturday, June 11

Music on the Patio with Spencer Hatcher and The Ol’ Son Gang: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Second Saturday Concert with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Four County Players Trivia Night with hosts Miranda Hogan and Michael Silvay: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $5 per person for teams of two to six people, must be 21 or older. Tickets must be purchased by Friday; no tickets sold at the door.
The Wavelength: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Site closes at 5:30 p.m.
Josh Davidson: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.
Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball: Includes DJ, photo booth, foods and live and silent auctions, 6 p.m., Omni Charlottesville Hotel, (800) AHA-USA1.
Met Live in HD: “Hamlet”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
Hayes Branch and Rocky Bottom Grass: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10.
Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With Queens Milka Magnesia and Monique Michaels, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.
Indie Short Film Series: Screenings of up to seven short films followed by panel discussions, 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, https://isfsjune11.eventbrite.com, $20.
Charlottesville Jazz Society concert with Michael Bisio: Zakaria Kronemer will open, 8 p.m., Visible Records, $(434) 249-6191, 10 suggested donation.