 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Saturday, June 11

  • 0

Music on the Patio with Spencer Hatcher and The Ol’ Son Gang: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Four County Players Trivia Night with hosts Miranda Hogan and Michael Silvay: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $5 per person for teams of two to six people, must be 21 or older. Tickets must be purchased by Friday; no tickets sold at the door.

The Wavelength: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Site closes at 5:30 p.m.

Josh Davidson: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

People are also reading…

Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball: Includes DJ, photo booth, foods and live and silent auctions, 6 p.m., Omni Charlottesville Hotel, (800) AHA-USA1.

Met Live in HD: “Hamlet”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Hayes Branch and Rocky Bottom Grass: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With Queens Milka Magnesia and Monique Michaels, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Indie Short Film Series: Screenings of up to seven short films followed by panel discussions, 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, https://isfsjune11.eventbrite.com, $20.

Charlottesville Jazz Society concert with Michael Bisio: Zakaria Kronemer will open, 8 p.m., Visible Records, $(434) 249-6191, 10 suggested donation.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are splitting up. Shakira's public relations firm said Saturday in a statement quoting the pair that “we regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The 45-year-old Shakira met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka – Time for Africa.” The couple have two children. Rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship have gripped Spanish media. Some reports said the 35-year-old Piqué had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

Best Bets for Tuesday, June 7

The Charlottesville Band: "Centennial Summer Concert No. 1," 7:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair; i…

Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year

Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year

The Recording Academy has created a social change song award and five new categories including songwriter of the year, giving the Grammys an avenue to honor music’s best composer. The academy announced Thursday that the new non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work during an eligibility year. The four other categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media. The academy created a special merit award that determines best song for social change.

Foo Fighters plan 2 tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters plan 2 tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters will honor the rock band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September, with one in London and the other in Los Angeles. The twin shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring “his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” the band said in a statement. Lineups for each show will be announced at a later date. Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s 1977 Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne. It’s one of a raft of cultural tie-ins spurred by the royal milestone, including exhibitions, auctions and concerts. Members of the band that rhymed “God save the queen” with “fascist regime” have mellowed. Pistols singer John Lydon says he's “proud of the queen," and guitarist Steve Jones says he's “not against” the jubilee celebrations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ezra Miller: Parents of missing teen seek restraining order against actor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert