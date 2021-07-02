 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, July 3
Best Bets for Saturday, July 3

Music on the Patio with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Independence Day Concert and Celebration with music by Heifetz International Music Institute: 2-4 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, free, picnics welcome, bring lawn chairs.

PreflX Midsummers: Kendall Street Company shares music from new double album “The Year the Earth Stood Still: Ninurta,” 5 p.m., doors at 4 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Amber Heard welcomes baby girl Oonagh Paige via surrogate

