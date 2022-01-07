Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 8

Editor’s Note: Some events may be canceled or postponed as a result of inclement weather. If in doubt, check with the venue before venturing out.
Music on the Patio with Mike Henry: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Big Gavel Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Chris Hanks: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Drag Bonanza: Hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins, starring You’Neek, Berry Boi and Tiffani Hunter Monique, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.