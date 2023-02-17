Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

The Roseland Quartet: Miller Arts Scholars Fourth-Year Chamber Recital: 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free, reception follows.

Mardi Gras Music in the Mountains with Laissez Foure: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 6-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate '80s Tribute: 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

Charlottesville High School Theater Department: "Fiddler on the Roof," 7:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at CHS, https://linktr.ee/theatrechs22, $12, $6 children.

Charlottesville Swing Dance Society: Dance begins with a lesson at 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center at 1119 Fifth St. SW, $5 students and first-time attendees.

Starr Hill Presents: Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $68.50, $53.50 and $38.50.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Midnight North: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.