Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 28

An Evening Event: Music on the Patio by South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Soul of Cville Festival with music by Jaquan Middleton & Friends, BCBA Dancers, LeeBangah, Sam the Beast from the East and E&J Band: 5-11 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.
Soul of Cville Silent Disco: 11 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, 21 and older. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance.
Jason Burke Band: 5-8 p.m., Order Up Seafood food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Lockn’ Farm: Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Marcus King Band, Gabe Dixon Band and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: , Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Slumdog Millionaire”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.
FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Mighty Joshua in Rivanna Roots: 6-9 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Rivanna River Company, (434) 806-7062, $20; free for ages 12 and younger. The Front Porch will sell Champion Beer, Potter’s Craft Cider and Blenheim Vineyards’ wine. Food truck will be on site. Wear a mask unless you are fully vaccinated.
Waasi with Wayve, Caydrik and Joseph Noah, and Hunt: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.