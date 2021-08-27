 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 28
0 comments

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 28

  • 0

An Evening Event: Music on the Patio by South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Soul of Cville Festival with music by Jaquan Middleton & Friends, BCBA Dancers, LeeBangah, Sam the Beast from the East and E&J Band: 5-11 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

Soul of Cville Silent Disco: 11 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, 21 and older. Nasty weather postpones. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance.

Jason Burke Band: 5-8 p.m., Order Up Seafood food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Lockn’ Farm: Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Marcus King Band, Gabe Dixon Band and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: , Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Slumdog Millionaire”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mighty Joshua in Rivanna Roots: 6-9 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Rivanna River Company, (434) 806-7062, $20; free for ages 12 and younger. The Front Porch will sell Champion Beer, Potter’s Craft Cider and Blenheim Vineyards’ wine. Food truck will be on site. Wear a mask unless you are fully vaccinated.

Waasi with Wayve, Caydrik and Joseph Noah, and Hunt: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How did Prince's painkiller addiction really start? New biography reveals all

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock
Music

At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock

Goldsmith used to think about “what's bigger, what's more, what's next,” and while he still hears that voice, he recognizes that “I need [my son] to be proud of me. I don't need to sell out a certain size room. I need him to see it all and be like, 'My dad did what he wanted, and he did it on his terms.' That would make me the proudest.”

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 22

Music on the Patio by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Music

Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 27

Fridays After Five with Free Union and Tonal Strangers: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 2…

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Wind Down Wednesday with FarAway Duo: 6-9 p.m., Pie Guy food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase ticket…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert