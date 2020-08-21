Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 22

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
• Spread Out! A Social Distance Comedy Showcase featuring Heather Kilburn, Brandon Cole Beswick, Mu Cuzzo, Winston Hodges and Chris Alan: 7:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $12 advance, wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others, paying in advance online encouraged, 18 and older.
• Music on the Patio by Midlife Crisis Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
• Paramount at the Movies screenings of "Thelma & Louise”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.
