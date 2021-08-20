 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 21
Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 21

Music on the Patio by 2Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Derelectrics and Rob Cheatham and Co.: Benefit for The Front Porch, 7-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, all ages. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

"Tanesha": Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Michael Clem & Matty Metcalf: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Peter Anspach on the Porch at 11 a.m., Rockn' to Lockn': The BLNDRS at noon, Get Involved Games at noon, Sammy Rae & The Friends at 3 p.m., Cory Wong at 4:30 p.m., Dawes at 6:30 p.m., Goose in two sets at 8:30 p.m. and Grateful Shred at midnight in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

"Oklahoma!": Brian Clowdus Experiences, 2 and 7 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission. 

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Fargo" — 25th-Anniversary 4k Edition: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Magic City Hippies with Cool Company: 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.

