Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 20

Live Music in the Orchard: John Kelly: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
“Sous le ciel de Paris: Solo Concert with Wesley Diener”: 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, $25.
Music on the Patio with Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Roughshod, 7th Grade Girl Fight and Uga Buga: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Hard Swimmin’ Fish: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Wherehouse Presents Heyz: An Indoor and Outdoor Dance Party: 6 p.m.-2 a.m., DJ schedule includes Ravida, Noögenesis and Elaris in rotation from 6 to 10 p.m., Babyface Killah at 9 p.m., Soss at 10 p.m., Sol Good at 11 p.m. and Heyz at 12:20 a.m., Bad Hat Fire Troupe also will perform, IX Art Park, $40 door.
Suzy Bogguss: 7:30 p.m., Louisa County Firemen’s Fairgrounds, (540) 967-2200, $42.
Tour of Paramount Theater: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Bobby G and The Heavies: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Benefit for The Haven with The Stemms and Boxed Lunch: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, all proceeds benefit The Haven.