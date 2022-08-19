Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 20

Jon Batiste, his career soaring after winning multiple Grammys, is leaving his perch as bandleader of “The Late Show” after a seven-year run backing up host Stephen Colbert. Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis when the show returns for its eighth season. He has been with the show since its launch. Colbert announced the exit Thursday during his show. The mutual respect Colbert and Batiste shared was obvious. The bandleader often cheered the comedian’s nightly monologue from the piano, appeared in segments and accompanied the musical guests. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys this year.