Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 15

Music in the Orchard: Jelly Street Jazz: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover.
Local Vocals: 4:30-7:45 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm at 3304 Ruritan Lake Road in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover, cal for reservations.
Music on the Patio by South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food from Over the Top Chef food truck, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies screenings of "A Hard Day's Night”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.
