Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 13

Live Music in the Orchard: Recharché Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Library Steps with C’ville Band Saxophone Ensemble: Noon, Central Library steps, (434) 979-7151, free.
Music on the Patio with Blake Esse: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Tonal Strangers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Stephanie Nakasian Trio featuring Eric Lyttle on piano, Karl Kimmel on bass and David Drubin on drums: 1-4 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, (434) 365-3006, free.
People are also reading…
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.