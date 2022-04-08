Best Bets for Saturday, April 9

University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

The Houserockers: This Could Be It," 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Charlottesville Elks Lodge No. 389, (434) 296-6015 or (434) 981-8502, sold out.

Music on the Patio with Peter Warren: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Alex Arbaugh: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

For King & Country and Dante Bowe: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $66-$19.99, parking $20.

Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher's Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Paramount Presents: 11th annual Grand Marquee Gala: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $500, $250, "fashionably late" tickets for admission after 9 p.m. for $100.

McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

River Whyless with Night Teacher: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU-FM Present Tessa Souter: 7:30 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, (434) 249-6191, $25 at door, $20 advance, $15 Charlottesville Jazz Society members in advance.