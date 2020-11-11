 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Nov. 12
Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Rush Hour”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

» Majestic Organ Concert Series: Clarinetist Anthony Poehailos and organist Carol Williams perform music by Handel, Pachelbel, Lefebure-Wely, Baermann, von Weber and Carol Williams, 1 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, (434) 293-8081, free. Wear a mask; social distancing will be maintained.

