 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Monday, Sept. 27
0 comments

Best Bets for Monday, Sept. 27

  • 0

Judith Sullivan in "Listen with Your Spleen": Presented by Whole Theatre and directed by Larry Goldstein, 7 p.m., Flowstone Stage inside The Looking Glass at IX Art Park, vaccination and masks required, streaming option available, $15,  proceeds benefit The Haven. Advisory: One of the show's 16 stories mentions trauma and sexual assault.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Rolling Stones discuss if 2021 tour will be their last

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p…

For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper
Music

For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper

The siblings have had their share of collaborations, first rising to fame as two-thirds of award-winning progressive bluegrass act Nickel Creek (mandolin player Chris Thile was the other member). They've each released a series of solo albums and played in supergroups of one variety or another in the broad field of Americana.

Music

Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, (877) 272-8849, $350-$250 VIP, $62 lower reserved, $…

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 23

Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 6:45 p.m. Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitt…

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 25

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free if younger t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert