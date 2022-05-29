Best Bets for Monday, May 30

Two vital American musicians met and jammed together in the summer of 2011 when legendary singer Mavis Staples visited her good friend Levon Helm of The Band in Woodstock, New York. Staples and her band spent five or six days with Helm and his band, playing music and telling stories. It was the last time they would meet; Helm died in 2012. A record of their last meeting together is finally being released — “Carry Me Home.” The setlist mixes vintage gospel and soul with timeless folk and blues, including “This Is My Country” by Curtis Mayfield and “The Weight” by Robbie Robertson. The album is set for release Friday.