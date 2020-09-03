Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Croan & Company: Featuring Michael Croan, Jack Sheehan, Derrick Decker, Austin Patterson, Alex Bragg, Carter Litvinas and Elise Underwood, Underwood opens show in trio featuring Willie Clay and Tyler Hutcherson, 5-7:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50.
LUMINIX: One-weekend-only art installation with projection and image mapping, interactive physical light art, fire and flow performers, a Burning Man art car, aerial skills and acrobatics, plus light-art creation station for children, 8-11 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, reservations required, all ages. Masks are mandatory; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50. Dress for black light if desired.
Boxed Lunch (Trio): 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Dark Knight”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.
