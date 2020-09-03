 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 4
0 comments

Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Croan & Company: Featuring Michael Croan, Jack Sheehan, Derrick Decker, Austin Patterson, Alex Bragg, Carter Litvinas and Elise Underwood, Underwood opens show in trio featuring Willie Clay and Tyler Hutcherson, 5-7:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50. 

LUMINIX: One-weekend-only art installation with projection and image mapping, interactive physical light art, fire and flow performers, a Burning Man art car, aerial skills and acrobatics, plus light-art creation station for children, 8-11 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, reservations required, all ages. Masks are mandatory; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50. Dress for black light if desired.

Boxed Lunch (Trio): 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Dark Knight”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Dan Penn refects on life, mercy and music

“I can go so long [without writing],” he explained. “At some point, my little voice will say, What have you done lately, kid?' I do have something inside that keeps kicking me to write something. If I haven't written something in a long time, it will definitely start kicking, and I'll succumb to it sooner or later.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert