Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 24
Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 24

 Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 2:30 p.m. Carr's Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitting. Picnics welcome.

Carillon Recital by carillonneur Jesse Ratcliffe: 6:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, sit outside in McGuffey Park, bring your own chair, (434) 293-2347.

Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 6 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

MetamorphIX Art Festival: Inaugural event includes live music by Swansong at 5 p.m., Bristol of New York at 7:15 p.m. and Bad Hat Fire Troupe at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $10, ages 14 and older. 

Ani DiFranco with Zoe Boekbinder: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, proof of vaccination or negative test required, $37.

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians’ Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.

Mercy Trail: Museum Jams with Museum of Culpeper History event, 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

