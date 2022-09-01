 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 2

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Bofa Band: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fridays After Five with 100 Proof Band with Project Bluebird: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

