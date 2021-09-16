Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 17

Fridays After Five with Sarah White & The New Band: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 6 p.m., Salsa Street food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with Shagwuf: Presented by 97.5 3WV, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $20, $18 advance. Limited number of ticket four-packs for $60.

Author Proal Heartwell and singer-songwriter Bahlmann Abbot: Event includes discussion of the writing of Oliver La Farge and the music of his son, Peter, 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, no cover, masks required.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.