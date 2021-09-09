 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 10
Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 10

Fridays After Five with Disco Risque and The BLNDRS: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella Perfect food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Full Moon Saloon Trio of Two: 6 p.m., Martin's Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

106.1 The Corner Presents Kendall Street Company with Palm Palm and Berto & Vincent: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $20, $15 advance.

Dan + Shay: The (Arena) Tour with The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $37.50, parking pass $15, masks required.

"Locally Sourced": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival's Free Community Concert: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

