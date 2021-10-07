 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 8
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 8

"The O'Malley Gambit": Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.

"Diversity Awareness Picnic": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Tara Mills Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

WhereHouse Presents Utopia: DJs Micfreak, Noögenesis, Babyface Killah, Magnanimus & Mostly Pulp — When and Where mix house, trance, techno, disco and dance music from around the world, 9 p.m., IX Art Park, $28, $20 advance, ticket supply is limited. State ID or passport with either digital or paper proof of vaccination or proof of negative test required for entry.

Chardonnay: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

