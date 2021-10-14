Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 15

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
University of Virginia Marching Band: Open rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet Street and Ivy Road, picnics welcome, free, weather permitting.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 8 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.
Alex Hargreaves and Adam Larrabee Quartet: 8 p.m., The Front Porch at 221 E. Water St., (434) 806-7062, $18. Proof of vaccination required.
Bob Bennetta Blues Revue: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Jason Gray: “An Acoustic Evening of Songs and Stories,” 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Grace Community Church, (434) 962-5685, $25 gold artist circle, $18 general admission.
Raising the Rusty Iris: Art party for all ages that includes the painting of the Rusty Iris art bus, performances by Bad Hat Fire fire performance troupe and DJs Noögenesis, BabyFace Killah, and Iluvu, 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, all ages. Nasty weather cancels or postpones the outdoor event.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Velvet Underground”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Burlesque at The Southern featuring the Empress (of Immodest Opulence) De Naste: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 VIP, $20 day of show, $15 advance, 18 and older.