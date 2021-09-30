 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 1
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 1

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella Perfecta food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile": 8 p.m., Four County Players' Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $10 for all Friday tickets. Parental discretion advised; production includes explicit language and adult content.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Twiddle: The band has canceled its Jefferson Theater show and other dates through Oct. 16 as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. Refunds will be offered at points of purchase. (434) 245-4980.

Cherry Red in "A Tribute to Charlie": Musical tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, gates open at 5 p.m., Luna Azul Farm in Troy, donations accepted for the band, bring chairs, blankets, beverages and snacks.

