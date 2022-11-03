 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 4

University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble featuring the music of JoVia Armstrong with guest violinist Leslie Deshazor: "Play It Forward!". 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Chestnut Grove: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly's Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Tara Mills Trio: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Penny & Sparrow with special guest Annika Bennett: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.

Day of the Dead All-Stars with Andy Tichenor's Almost Acoustic: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

